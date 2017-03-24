Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and former Prime Minister David Cameron seem to have buried the hatchet more than nine months after the UK voted to split from the EU in June 2016 and Cameron quit Number 10.

The Old Etonians, who took rival positions during the Brexit campaign, were spotted leaving the Red Rooster restaurant in Harlem, New York, on Thursday evening (23 March).

The prominent Conservative politicians were pictured by Joanna Geary, a Briton who works for social media giant Twitter.

Cameron is on a speaking tour of the US, while foreign secretary Johnson attended a counter-terrorism conference in New York and the UN Security Council in the US city.

"As I passed ... I instantly recognised the famous mop of hair belonging to Boris Johnson. "I said: 'hello Boris!'," Geary told The Guardian. "I hadn't seen David until Boris said 'I suspect you'll recognise my friend David' and pointed in his direction."

Red Rooster is owned by Ethiopian-born and Swedish-raised celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson, 46. The restaurant "celebrates the roots of American cuisine with a lively atmosphere and eclectic mix of live music", according to its Twitter profile.