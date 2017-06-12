Theresa May is planning to limp into the two-year-long divorce talks with the EU after being humiliated by the British electorate at the general election.

The prime minister had asked voters to boost her "strong and stable" mandate in a bid to strengthen her hand at the negotiating table with Brussels.

But the Conservatives were left short of a majority and forced to negotiate a pact with the Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) to stay in power.

May's top two aides – Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill – resigned as a cohort of senior Tory MPs threatened to launch a coup against her. Gavin Barwell, the pro-EU former housing minister, has been appointed as the prime minister's new chief-of-staff.

May has also been forced to keep much of her top team the same, besides Michael Gove, the Vote Leave campaigner, returning to the cabinet as environment secretary and Damian Green enjoying a promotion to first secretary of state.

As the Brexit talks next week loom, and with the government promising to seek a bespoke customs deal with the EU and split from the bloc's single-market, IBTimes UK has looked at how the new cabinet voted in the EU referendum.