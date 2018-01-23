Sophie Turner is postposing her wedding to singer Joe Jonas to focus on Game of Thrones, while it is also being reported that her co-star Masie Williams is to be one of her bridesmaids.

Turner, 21, sent the world into a spin when she shared an intimate Instagram photo of their hands intertwined with a diamond sparkler and the caption: "I said yes."

But her and Jonas's nuptials may not be for a while yet, and perhaps even after the final season of the HBO fantasy series since the actress has reportedly put the wedding on hold to play Sansa Stark to her full potential.

Her best pal Williams, 20, was not afraid to discuss the couple's plans, and even shared the exciting news she will be bridesmaid.

She told Radio Times in an interview: "We're waiting until the season is done until we get into any of that, but I think she's already letting her little heart wander and imagine."

And when asked if she'll be a part of the wedding party, she said: "Oh, already got it. It's very, very exciting. It's kind of bizarre, though!"

After nearly a year-long whirlwind romance, Turner and 28-year-old DNCE frontman Jonas announced they were betrothed.

The relationship has been kept under wraps, with only the paparazzi catching vague glimpses of them out and about together.

Williams and Turner have been very close since the early days of Game of Thrones, and even got matching tattoos in September of the date they both discovered they had secured their roles.

What's more, they may work together in the near future as the pair are both in the X-Men universe, with Maisie landing the role of Wolfsbane, aka Rahne Sinclair, while Turner will take centre-stage as Jean Grey/Phoenix in the gritty Dark Phoenix spin-off.

Williams added: "It would be a missed opportunity if we didn't [work together]."