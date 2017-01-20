As Donald Trump's inauguration gets underway in Washington DC, people around the world are reacting to the next president by displaying banners across landmark bridges.

The President-elect, who will take the place of Barack Obama in the White House on Friday 20 January, is renowned for pledging to build an "impenetrable, physical, tall, powerful, beautiful, southern border wall" between the US and Mexico.

A key part of his immigration rhetoric during the presidential race, Trump also insisted Mexico would pay for the border wall "100%".

The protest project, called Bridges Not Walls, has been organised by grassroots activists and campaigners in reaction to Trump's election victory and his inauguration. The demonstration has spread as far as Australia, the US and Norway.

Nona Hurkmans, Bridges not Walls spokesperson said:

"On Trump's inauguration day we're taking action to show our support for groups under attack – here in the UK, across Europe and in the USA – and to reject the rise of a dangerous and divisive far-right politics. We won't let the politics of hate peddled by the likes of Donald Trump take hold. What happens next is up to us and by standing together we can show that the rhetoric of fear and hate have no place in our society."