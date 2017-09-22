Bridlington couple, who were caught on CCTV having sex at a Domino's pizza counter after ordering a stuffed crust pizza, face jail for the offence.

A part of the 18-minute footage showing Daniella Hirst, 28, and partner Craig Smith, 31, romping in public was played in the court during a trial at Scarborough Magistrates Court on Thursday (21 September).

Hirst reportedly pleaded guilty to outraging public decency during the hearing, while her partner, who is currently in jail for a different offence, was found guilty in his absence.

The CCTV footage from February showed the couple entering the pizza outlet in Castle Road and ordering food. Hirst then begins performing oral sex on Smith and a while later they are seen romping leaning on the counter close to the till.

The couple's lawyer, Scott McLoughlin, had reportedly objected to the presentation of the video as evidence in the case because it was illegally uploaded on the internet by one of the staff members at the pizza shop. However, the court had refused the application.

"The shop was on a public thoroughfare and members of the public should not have to put up with this disgusting behaviour," chair of the bench Angela Beardshall said, noting that a custodial sentence could not be ruled out for the guilty couple.

"This offence was in a public place. It was a lengthy incident. Members of the public were present as were staff," she added, according to Press Association.

Their lawyer, however, said that although the sex act was public, it was not "brazen". He also said that the couple had been drinking and got carried away.

"I'm very open-minded about sex and public places — I love the thrill you may get caught," Hirst was quoted by The Sun as telling the court during a previous trial. "But obviously I never thought we'd get caught like this and end up all over the internet."

Smith said: "After ordering the pizza we talked about all the places we'd had sex with each other.

"Our top five include a bus, a van, a hotel, swimming pool and a field. We wanted to see if we could top it.

"We got a bit frisky and one thing led to another. Domino's is definitely now our number one — going to be hard to top it," he added.

The magistrates scheduled the sentencing hearing for 17 October.