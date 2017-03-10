The 2017 Oscars was rife with drama and by the looks of things, it is not settling down any time soon. Brie Larson's decision not to applaud Casey Affleck for his best actor win did not go unnoticed, especially on social media where it became a topic of debate.

Larson, who presented the Manchester By The Sea actor his award, opted to step back and keep her arms to her sides, while the rest of the audience gave Affleck a standing ovation. Many presumed the Room actress, who is an advocate for sexual assault victims, was responding to the actor's history of being sued by two women for sexual harassment during the filming of I'm Still Here.

During the Hollywood premiere of Kong: Skull Island on 8 March, Vanity Fair questioned the Trainwreck star about the incident, and she confirmed that her reaction was definitely intentional.

"I think that whatever it was that I did onstage kind of spoke for itself," she said while on the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre. "I've said all that I need to say about that topic."

Casey Affleck sexual harassment allegations

Back in 2010, two women who had worked on Casey Affleck's film I'm Still Here, sued the actor alleging that he sexually harassed them at various times. One woman claimed the 41-year-old got into her bed while she was asleep while the other alleged victim said he "violently grabbed [her] arm in an effort to intimidate her into staying" in his hotel room with him.