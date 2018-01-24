Oscar-winner Brie Larson has shared a behind-the-scenes look at her intensive training ahead of filming on her upcoming superhero adventure Captain Marvel. In the movie, she plays fighter pilot Carol Danvers granted superpowers after an encounter with aliens.

On Instagram she shared a snap of her suiting up for a day of training with the United States Air Force. Another picture, shared by serviceman Zack Frye shows her with the two men who presumably helped in her preparation.

Captain Marvel is gearing up for filming to begin soon, ahead of its planned release on 8 March 2019.

The Marvel superhero has grown in stature over the past few years to become one of the comic book universe's most important characters.

With the Marvel Cinematic Universe set to radically change in the coming years, Brie Larson's character is set to become an important figure in its future.

Avengers: Infinity War is set for release this April/May and begins a two-part story that will see the old guard of Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) and more leave the franchise.

An untitled Avengers film is set to be released a year after Infinity War, and a couple of months after Captain Marvel's solo adventure. Brie Larson is also set to feature in the recently concluded Avengers film.

Captain Marvel is being directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck from the screenplay by Meg LeFauve, Nicole Perlman and Geneva Robertson-Dworet. It will be the first solo Marvel movie about a female superhero, but not the first in which a woman has been one of the title stars.

Ant-Man and The Wasp will take that mantle when it releases later this year with Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly in the respective title roles.

Brie Larson will star alongside Samuel L Jackson, who returns as Nick Fury (with both his eyes), Jude Law as the original Captain Marvel Mar-Vell, who mentors Danvers, and Ben Mendelsohn as the film's unnamed villain.

The story will be set in the 1990s, well before the majority of events in the MCU to date (the exceptions being flashbacks and most of Captain America: The First Avenger). It will also introduce filmgoers to the Skrulls: a shape-shifting alien race sure to be around for a long time to come.

It is thought that Mendelsohn will play a Skrull.

Captain Marvel will be released on 8 March, 2019.