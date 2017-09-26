Captain Marvel star Brie Larson is the cover girl for Porter magazine and fans are loving her style. The 27-year-old Oscar winner wore a colourful Gucci outfit and rocked her blonde locks for the Magazine's upcoming winter edition cover.

For the second cover, she rocked an Emilia Wickstead ensemble. Larson posted the photo on her official Instagram page and captioned the post saying, "Ahhhhhhh thank you @portermagazine for these beautiful covers!! Can't believe I'm included in your #PorterIncredibleWomen issue."

She continued, "Thank you @Lucy_Yeomans and @TheAnnabelBrog - two incredible women using their platform to elevate voices at a time when we need it so much! I loved this shoot and interview. Excited for you to see the rest."

She then concluded her post by giving a shoutout to her stylists, writing, "PHOTOGRAPHER @studioakrans STYLIST @juliavonboehm MAKEUP @wendyrowe HAIR @alipirzadeh CLOTHES

1: @gucci 2: @emiliawickstead."

Fans are in love with her cover-shoot and rushed to the comments to compliment her. A user wrote, "Absolutely beautiful" while another said," Brie you are stunning." A user admired her saying, "Cover beauty magic that only Brie can provide."

The Oscar-winning actress also opened up about sexism in Hollywood and landing the role of Captain Marvel. She told the outlet, "I've been on sets where I didn't feel safe, I've felt objectified. But as I'm getting older I'm realizing that I can value myself, I'm allowed to."

"I just didn't feel confident in myself, I didn't feel pretty enough. I thought I'd be a supporting character my whole life and I was struggling with the idea of being the star," she continued.

When asked about playing Captain Marvel in Marvel Cinematic Universe, the actress explained, "I spent months thinking about whether or not I was going to do the film and I realized that it was a chance to tell a story on the largest scale possible."

The actress concluded by saying, "I know it is going to make me lose some of the things I love most about my life, but I think it's worth it."