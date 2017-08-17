Brighton manager Chris Hughton believes Leicester City are the perfect model to follow for his side, as they strive to avoid relegation in their maiden season in the Premier League.

The Seagulls, who lost their first top-flight game 2-0 against Manchester City on Saturday (12 August), travel to the King Power Stadium this weekend and Hughton is adamant his team can learn a lot from their opponents.

Leicester produced one of the biggest shocks in the history of English football when they romped to the title under the guidance of Claudio Ranieri in the 2015-16 season. The feat was made even more impressive by the fact the Foxes had only narrowly avoid relegation in the previous season, which was their first campaign back in the top flight since 2004.

"In terms of them winning the league [...] it was an extraordinary one off," Hughton said. "But certainly [we can follow] their model in terms of the size of the club.

Leicester's approach upon their return to the Premier League is something the former Newcastle United, Birmingham City and Norwich City manager aims to pass onto his players in the south-coast club's first top flight season since 1983.

"They [Leicester] are a club that have got a very good history but they've spent a period of time outside of the Premier League," he added. "The way they approached the Championship to get promotion [to the Premier League] and then stay there - yes absolutely I think they are a good model [to follow]."

Brighton face two consecutive away games in the league following their defeat against City, but Hughton will have to do without striker Izzy Brown against Leicester on Saturday afternoon (19 August), after the youngster suffered a hamstring injury in the opening game of the campaign.

"The only one out of the squad from Saturday is Izzy Brown," Hughton said. "He has gone back to Chelsea to be assessed. It is what they do with their loan players. We're hoping to have him back here next week. We're also hoping that it's not so bad - it is a hamstring injury but we're hoping it's not too severe."

The Brighton manager will also not be able to count on new signing Jose Izquierdo, who moved to the Amex Stadium from Club Brugge for a club record fee of £13.5m (€14.8m, $17.4m).

"It will be a little bit too soon but we're thoroughly looking forward to him getting amongst the team," Hughton added. "He hasn't been able to train with the team yet so it's a little bit too soon. He will probably join the team after the weekend."