Brighton & Hove Albion striker Tomer Hemed has contested an FA charge as he hopes to avoid being banned for the club's next three Premier League matches against Arsenal, Everton and West Ham United.

The Israeli international was charged for an alleged act of violent conduct earlier this week after appearing to stand on Newcastle United right-back DeAndre Yedlin's calf during the 88th minute of a 1-0 victory at the Amex Stadium, which was sealed by his own decisive second-half strike. The incident was missed by referee Andre Marriner but picked up on video and referred to a panel of three former elite referees.

Hemed was given until 6pm on Tuesday (26 September) to respond to the charge.

"Brighton & Hove Albion can confirm that striker Tomer Hemed has appealed the FA's charge for an alleged act of violent conduct in Sunday's 1-0 win over Newcastle United at the Amex," Brighton announced in a short statement released via their official website on Wednesday morning.

"Hemed was charged by the FA yesterday following an incident involving DeAndre Yedlin, and his response was submitted before Tuesday's 6pm deadline."

Hemed admitted after the match that he had argued with Yedlin but denied intentionally stamping on the American, who stressed he was unsure if the contact was accidental.

"Before I told him: 'If you cannot jump for the ball, why push me? Try to take the ball, don't push me.' But after that, it was by accident. If I hurt him, I am sorry," he said.

Brighton boss Hughton quickly came to Hemed's defence after watching a replay of the clash, confidently insisting that the contact was not deliberate.

"I have seen it, and my absolute impression was that there was no intention, particularly knowing the player,'' he said. "My first impression was that there was absolutely no intent. I was unaware of it at the time, and I have just been shown it.''

A three-match ban for Hemed would come as a considerable blow for newly-promoted Brighton ahead of a difficult slate of matches that begins at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium on Sunday lunchtime. Due to a combination of glaring transfer failures and injuries sustained by the likes of Glenn Murray and Sam Baldock, the 30-year-old remains the Seagulls' only fit senior forward.

If Hemed's appeal fails and he is subject to a suspension, then Hughton could choose to deploy Chelsea loanee Isaiah "Izzy" Brown as a makeshift forward against Arsenal.

The 20-year-old, who joined Brighton on a season-long deal in July following temporary stints with Vitesse Arnhem, Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town, suffered a hamstring injury midway through the first half of his maiden competitive appearance against Manchester City in August. He was an unused substitute in the win over Newcastle.

"What we always wanted and what you need, certainly at this level, is options," Hughton said, per The Argus. "At this moment we are fortunate that Tomer is doing it, but he is also staying fit. The other option is Izzy Brown, who has only just come back from injury and who really is a number ten."