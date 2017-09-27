The Football Association has upheld a charge of violent conduct against Brighton's Tomer Hemed, with the striker now set to serve a three-match suspension, beginning on Sunday (1 October) against Arsenal.

Hemed, 30, was charged after an incident where he appeared to stand on Newcastle United full-back DeAndre Yedlin's calf in the final minutes of his side's 1-0 win at the Amex last Sunday – having early scored the only goal of the game.

The incident was missed by match official Andre Marriner but was picked up on video and referred to a panel of former referees.

Brighton confirmed on Wednesday morning they had launched an appeal against the alleged act of violent conduct, with the striker insisting he had not intentionally stamped on the American defender.

Brighton boss Chris Hughton also came to Hemed's defence after watching a replay of the clash, confidently insisting that the contact was not deliberate.

"I have seen it, and my absolute impression was that there was no intention, particularly knowing the player," he said. "My first impression was that there was absolutely no intent. I was unaware of it at the time, and I have just been shown it.''

The FA have however rejected that appeal, with Hemed now to serve a three-match ban. He is subsequently ruled out of games against Arsenal, Everton and West Ham United.

His absence will come as an enormous blow to Brighton. After losing their opening two matches of the season, the Seagulls have won three of their last four, with Hemed scoring twice and providing an assist during that run.

Hughton will have little cover for the Israel international after the club's failure to bring in more firepower this summer with Glenn Murray and Sam Baldock both injured.

Arsenal will welcome Brighton to the Emirates on Sunday afternoon, where they have won five games from five in all competitions so far this term.