Bristol City have confirmed the signing of winger Ryan Kent on loan from Liverpool until the end of the season.

Kent, 21, left Anfield to join Freiburg on a season-long loan deal during the summer transfer window, having signed a new five-year deal with the Reds. The winger struggled for game time in Germany, however, having started just one league match for Christian Streich's side and making just six appearances in all.

Freiburg confirmed on Thursday they had come to a mutual agreement with Liverpool to terminate the youngster's loan ahead of schedule with the Premier League side keen for him to get more first-team opportunities during the second half of the season.

Sheffield United were also keen on a deal for Kent but Carabao Cup semi-finalists Bristol City have secured his signing to help their promotion push.

Kent, who enjoyed an impressive spell in the Championship with Barnsley last season, becomes the second player to arrive at Ashton Gate from Merseyside this week following the permanent signing of Liam Walsh from Everton.

City manager Lee Johnson told the club's official website: "I'm delighted to bring in a player of Ryan Kent's quality.

"He did very well at Barnsley last year and he'll bring genuine speed, athleticism and ball control to our squad.

"We thank Liverpool for entrusting us with another top player's development and I'm looking forward to welcoming him into the group."

Kent becomes the second youngster to leave Liverpool on loan this week following confirmation of Matty Virtue's loan move to Notts County until the end of the season.

Former Under-21 captain Cameron Brannagan meanwhile has left the club on a permanent basis, signing a three-and-a-half year deal with Oxford United for an undisclosed fee.

Danny Ings, Daniel Sturridge and Danny Ward are among the first-team squad members to also be linked with loan moves away this month, although Jurgen Klopp's preference is to keep his squad intact to ensure he is not caught short later on in the season.

"It is a long season, there is enough to do for all of the boys, so no rush in that, we can't help other clubs until we think about ourselves."