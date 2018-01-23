Live 7:45pm GMT: Bristol City vs Manchester City Manchester City lead 2-1 from the first leg after Sergio Aguero's late winner.

Bristol City have already knocked out four Premier League sides including Manchester United.

Robins looking to reach the EFL Cup final for the first time in their history.

Pep Guardiola's side bidding to win an unprecedented quadruple.

2 min 19:25 Arsenal and Chelsea will be watching on eagerly anticipating the winner of tonight's first semi-final, ahead of the final on 25 February. The London pair drew the first leg of their last four clash 0-0 at Stamford Bridge, with a tense second leg to come tomorrow at The Emirates Stadium.

11 min 19:15 It appears as though many inside Ashton Gate tonight will be armed with specially made loud flags for the occasion - think Leicester City at the King Power - to try and drum up some atmosphere. They may have to go some way to outdo the noise when Manchester United came to visit, and on that occasion it way good enough to send them to victory. Very sparkly at #BCFC tonight- and that #MCFC team is pretty sparkly, too pic.twitter.com/LHGdwCopfH — Stuart Brennan (@StuBrennanMEN) January 23, 2018

22 min 19:04 Just one change for Bristol City from that tight 2-1 reverse two weeks ago. Loanee Liam Walsh replaces Nathan Baker. Frank Fielding is ruled out so Luke Steele starts in goal.

26 min 19:01 Pep Guardiola lavished praise on Bristol City two weeks ago for their display at the Etihad, even suggesting they had posed a greater challenge than some Premier League sides. And the Spaniard's team selection tonight suggests he is unwilling to take the Championship outfit lightly again, having made just two changes from the win over Newcastle. The FA Cup tie against Cardiff might be part of the reason for that, but Guardiola has made his intentions clear tonight.

33 min 18:53 No sign of the Bristol City team yet. Lee Johnson and co keeping us waiting it seems.

34 min 18:52 Tonight could represent a 40th comeback from injury for Vincent Kompany, should he make it onto the field tonight. Quite some 'achievement' from the Belgian.

36 min 18:50 Two changes for Man City from the win over Newcastle. Claudio Bravo is in goal ahead of Eduardo, while Raheem Sterling is replaced by Bernardo Silva. Vincent Kompany and Yaya Toure are on the bench.

46 min 18:41 An they went on to push Liverpool to penalties in the final. Bristol City will be hoping to channel the spirit of Birmingham City tonight. 2001 - The last time a Championship side overturned a semi-final first leg deficit against a Premier League club in the competition was in 2000-01 â€“ Birmingham lost the first leg 1-0 to Ipswich, before winning the return 4-1 at home. Dreaming. pic.twitter.com/Ehl7VYOSse — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 23, 2018

50 min 18:36 Man City have not been perfect either since they last dueled with Bristol City, losing their first domestic match of the season to Liverpool in a seven-goal thriller. They got back to winning ways at the weekend though, beating Newcastle United to re-establish their dominance at the top of the Premier League table. Can they continue that tonight?

54 min 18:32 Lee Johnson's side may have shown plenty of heart and desire at the Etihad, but their league form shows no wins from two games since that 2-1 reverse. Regardless of tonight's result, attention will turn to this season's priority which is winning promotio to the Premier League for the first time.

1 hr 18:25 For those who might have missed it, here are video highlights of that first leg, when City came from behind to beat their Championship opponents. Throwing back two weeks to the first leg at the Etihad! âš½ï¸ #bcfcvcity pic.twitter.com/CdIXZW8h3o — Manchester City (@ManCity) January 23, 2018

1 hr 18:21 Ahead of the confirmation of the team news, how do we expect both sides to line up tonight? Bristol City will give late fitness tests to Frankie Fielding and Nathan Baker before the second leg. Man City are without Fabian Delph and Vincent Kompany is also a doubt. Yaya Toure should be recalled.