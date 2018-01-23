7:45pm GMT: Bristol City vs Manchester City
- Manchester City lead 2-1 from the first leg after Sergio Aguero's late winner.
- Bristol City have already knocked out four Premier League sides including Manchester United.
- Robins looking to reach the EFL Cup final for the first time in their history.
- Pep Guardiola's side bidding to win an unprecedented quadruple.
Arsenal and Chelsea will be watching on eagerly anticipating the winner of tonight's first semi-final, ahead of the final on 25 February.
The London pair drew the first leg of their last four clash 0-0 at Stamford Bridge, with a tense second leg to come tomorrow at The Emirates Stadium.
It appears as though many inside Ashton Gate tonight will be armed with specially made loud flags for the occasion - think Leicester City at the King Power - to try and drum up some atmosphere.
They may have to go some way to outdo the noise when Manchester United came to visit, and on that occasion it way good enough to send them to victory.
Another nice old-school programme to mark tonight's match at Ashton Gate.
Just one change for Bristol City from that tight 2-1 reverse two weeks ago. Loanee Liam Walsh replaces Nathan Baker. Frank Fielding is ruled out so Luke Steele starts in goal.
Here is the Bristol City XI.
Pep Guardiola lavished praise on Bristol City two weeks ago for their display at the Etihad, even suggesting they had posed a greater challenge than some Premier League sides.
And the Spaniard's team selection tonight suggests he is unwilling to take the Championship outfit lightly again, having made just two changes from the win over Newcastle.
The FA Cup tie against Cardiff might be part of the reason for that, but Guardiola has made his intentions clear tonight.
No sign of the Bristol City team yet. Lee Johnson and co keeping us waiting it seems.
Tonight could represent a 40th comeback from injury for Vincent Kompany, should he make it onto the field tonight. Quite some 'achievement' from the Belgian.
Two changes for Man City from the win over Newcastle.
Claudio Bravo is in goal ahead of Eduardo, while Raheem Sterling is replaced by Bernardo Silva. Vincent Kompany and Yaya Toure are on the bench.
The Manchester City team has dropped right on cue.
Atmosphere building at the newly renovated Ashton Gate.
An they went on to push Liverpool to penalties in the final. Bristol City will be hoping to channel the spirit of Birmingham City tonight.
Man City have not been perfect either since they last dueled with Bristol City, losing their first domestic match of the season to Liverpool in a seven-goal thriller.
They got back to winning ways at the weekend though, beating Newcastle United to re-establish their dominance at the top of the Premier League table.
Can they continue that tonight?
Lee Johnson's side may have shown plenty of heart and desire at the Etihad, but their league form shows no wins from two games since that 2-1 reverse. Regardless of tonight's result, attention will turn to this season's priority which is winning promotio to the Premier League for the first time.
For those who might have missed it, here are video highlights of that first leg, when City came from behind to beat their Championship opponents.
Ahead of the confirmation of the team news, how do we expect both sides to line up tonight?
Bristol City will give late fitness tests to Frankie Fielding and Nathan Baker before the second leg.
Man City are without Fabian Delph and Vincent Kompany is also a doubt. Yaya Toure should be recalled.
Rewind two weeks ago and we almost experienced one of the great cup upsets of recent times, as Bristol City pushed Manchester City all the way before eventually being beaten at the Etihad Stadium.
But the Championship outfit led by Lee Johnson will tonight get a second bite of the cherry as they bid to reach the final of English football's second tier cup competition for the first time.
They have a one-goal deficit to overturn, but the fighting spirit they displayed in the first leg shows they are more than a match for Pep Guardiola's Premier League champions elect.
All the build-up ahead of the second leg of his Carabao Cup semi-final is on the way.