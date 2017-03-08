Police in Bristol have issued an appeal for information about a junior doctor who has not been seen for almost two weeks. Lauren Phillips was last seen on Thursday 23 February and failed to turn up for work on 26 February.

Lauren's car was found in the Devon beach resort of Woolacombe on 28 February and police have appealed to hoteliers, surfers or ramblers in the area who might have seen her to get in touch. The RNLI, National Police Air Service, HM Coastguard and Devon & Cornwall Police have all joined in the search.

Lauren worked in the accident and emergency department at Southmead Hospital, which is run by the North Bristol NHS Trust. Deputy medical director Monica Baird described Lauren as a "valued member of our medical staff".

A colleague at Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust, where she took her foundation year, described Lauren as "a very sweet doctor."

"She makes sure everything is OK and stays three hours late to get everything done," the colleague, who did not wish to be named, told the BBC. "She works crazily hard. On Facebook she was getting increasingly depressed with the state of the NHS."

Lauren, who is also a talented violinist with the Bristol Symphony Orchestra, is described as white, 5ft 5ins tall, of slim build with brown eyes. She has long dark brown hair which is usually straightened but is naturally curly.

Dr Phillips may be wearing a dark brown waxed cotton mid-length coat with cream wool-lined hood and a long cream woollen cardigan which has orange and blue detail. She could also be wearing Converse trainers along with cream gloves with pink hearts on and a beige woollen hat which has a purple flower on the side.

Detective Inspector Mark Langdon from Avon & Somerset Police said: "We continue to do everything we can to find Lauren and we're making sure her family are regularly updated about our investigation.

"As Lauren's car was found in Woolacombe, our focus has been on the North Devon area and so we're directing our appeal at any surfers or ramblers who may have passed through the area in the past fortnight.

"Have you seen a woman matching Lauren's description? Have you seen any of the items of clothing she is thought to have been wearing when she went missing? Any information, no matter how insignificant you might think it is, could prove to be vital so please don't hesitate to get in touch."

Anyone with information about Lauren is asked to contact Avon and Somerset Police via 101 providing the call handler with the reference 5217045398.