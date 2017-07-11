A female police officer is to appear in court after her force's own race relations adviser was Tasered.

Avon and Somerset Police PC Claire Boddie, 47, has been charged with assault after Judah Adunbi was shot with a Taser after allegedly being mistaken for a wanted man.

The incident happened outside the alleged victim's home in the Easton neighbourhood of Bristol on 14 January.

It was filmed by a neighbour, with the clip going viral online and leading to the "Justice for Judah" campaign.

Adunbi, 63, was at the time arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and using threatening, abusive or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

The charges were later dropped.

The grandfather-of-three helped found an Independent Advisory Group between police and Bristol's black community.

He said he has suffered sleepless nights following the incident.

PC Boddie will appear before magistrates in Taunton, Somerset, accused of common assault on 14 August.

A spokesman for the IPCC said: "An Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) investigation concluded in June and a file of evidence was sent to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

"The CPS decided there was sufficient evidence and it was in the public interest to charge the officer.

"The IPCC began an investigation after the police force voluntarily referred a complaint about the incident, during which a 63-year-old man was Tasered."

A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Police said: "The IPCC has confirmed that one officer will face a criminal charge of assault following an incident involving a 63-year-old man in Bristol in January.

"Now criminal proceedings have started, this prevents us from commenting further on the circumstances surrounding this matter, other than to reiterate that we're continuing to fully cooperate with the IPCC as their investigation progresses.

"Chief Constable Andy Marsh has made clear from the start of this investigation that we will discuss the matter fully and publicly once the investigation has concluded."