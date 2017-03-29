Bristol University has issued a statement following a fifth suspected suicide since the beginning of the academic year in September 2016. Elsa Scaburri, 21, is believed to have taken her own life in a barn near her home in Wiltshire. She was a third year student halfway through a year abroad as part of a degree in French and Italian.

On 10th October 2016, Miranda Williams, 19, from Chichester is believed to have taken her own life just weeks after leaving home for University. On 21 October, ancient history student Daniel Green, 18, was also found dead. Another 18-year-old law student Kim Long died on 10 November and Lara Nosiru, 23, from Essex, was found beneath a bridge on 30 January 2017. All are thought to have committed suicide but none of the deaths are thought to be connected.

A University of Bristol spokesperson said: "In the context of increasing national concerns about student mental health we have been working with our staff and students to review how best to support all students' including those with enduring mental health difficulties.

"We have increased staffing levels in our support services and have committed to invest an additional £1m per year to provide wellbeing support for students in each academic school. We will also be signing the Time to Change pledge to help reduce the stigma of discussing mental health issues."

The spokesperson said of Elsa Scaburri: "We were very saddened to hear that one of our third year students, Elsa Scaburri, sadly died near her home last week. We understand from her family that Elsa took her own life, although it will be for the coroner to determine the cause of death.

"Elsa was halfway through a year abroad as part of her French and Italian degree. The University offers its condolences to her family and friends and our thoughts are with them at this very sad time."