The Brit Awards 2017 took place at London's O2 Arena tonight (22 February) with Dermot O'Leary and Emma Willis hosting the festivities.

British stars triumphed on the night with Little Mix winning their first Brit Award for Best British Single Shout Out To My Ex and Adele for British Global Success while Emile Sande bagged the award for Best British Female.

Liam Payne collected the Best British Video award for One Direction's History, while David Bowie's son Duncan Jones paid an emotional tribute to his father as he collected the Best British Album award for Black Star, posthumously awarded to the music icon.

Providing the entertainment during the two-hour show, which was broadcast live on ITV, were Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, The 1975, Katy Perry, Little Mix and Emeli Sande.

Robbie Williams was an early winner after being announced as the recipient of this year's Brits icon award in November. The former Take That singer is expected to close the awards with a medley of his biggest hits. Human singer Rag'N'Bone Man was also previously revealed as the critics' choice winner.

The event featured an emotional tribute to George Michael led by his former bandmate Andrew Ridgeley.