It was a spectacular night at the Brit Awards 2017. Hosted by Dermot O'Leary and Emma Willis at London's O2 Arena, IBTimes UK watched a bevy of show-stopping performances from the likes of Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars while Little Mix and Emeli Sande walked away big winners.

Girl group Little Mix opened the night with a rousing performance of their hit song Shout Out To My Ex which won British single of the year. Perrie Edwards and co. were then followed by a slew of amazing sets including an electric closing performance from Robbie Williams, who celebrated being the recipient of the Brits icon award.

With so much action packed into one evening, IBTimes UK looks back at all the main highlights.

Katy Perry mocks Theresa May and President Trump

Perry, 32, has not shied away from political talk over the last year. During her first UK TV performance of new single Chained To The Rhythm, the pop star was joined by two giant skeleton puppets dressed as Prime Minister Theresa May and President Donald Trump. Although Perry stuck to the lyrics, the puppets spoke volumes about the true nature of her message.

Ed Sheeran creates a Stormzy

Not since Dizzee Rascal joined Florence And The Machine on stage in 2008, has there been a more exciting, unexpected surprise guest at the Brits. After a brief intro with Castle On The Hill, Ed Sheeran was joined by grime star of-the-moment Stormzy for an unreleased remix of his monster chart-topping hit Shape Of You. The pair received a standing ovation making for what is sure to be one of the most memorable Brits moment ever.

Emotional George Michael tribute

There was barely a dry eye in the room when Michael's former Wham! bandmates, Andrew Ridgeley, Shirlie Holliman and Pepsi DeMacque, recalled fond memories of the late singer. After a tearful speech, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin took centre stage to deliver a poignant rendition of Michael's A Different Corner. Interspersed with clips of Michael singing the same song on the big screen, the performance served as a powerful duet between the musicians.

Emeli Sande dedication

It was Sande's big moment winning British female solo artist but she selflessly shared the moment. The Hurts singer brought her rarely-seen sister Lucy onto the stage and kindly dedicated the award to her sibling making for one of the most heartwarming moments of the evening.

Rita Ora and Nick Grimshaw's presenting

The former X Factor judges made no attempts in brushing up their unpolished introduction. Ora stumbled on her words and Grimshaw made no hesitations in jokingly pointing out that she had "17 drinks" beforehand. Certainly one of the more light-hearted moments of the night. Will Ora keep her promise and co-host Grimshaw's Radio 1 Breakfast Show the following morning? We shall tune in at 6:30am to find out!