The music stars are renowned for their edgy red carpet style and at this year's Brit Awards they went all out, showcasing the latest trends for metallics, cleavage baring gowns, structured suits and futuristic styles.

As they made their arrivals at the 02, there were red carpet winners who hit all the right notes with their sartorial statements and there were also some major fashion fails.

Best British Solo Female nominee was one of the stars who got it right on the night. Wearing a silk black dress with thigh-high split and chain mail on her cleavage baring gown, the 30-year-old star had rock chic nailed.

All eyes were on US singer and star performer Katy Perry who made a statement in a futuristic silver thread embellished suit. With her hair in a modern top knot Perry

Turning up the glamour were British stars Little Mix. The foursome opted for varied looks with Perrie Edwards channeling Black Swan in a feathered gown with figure-hugging corset.

Bandmate Jade Thirwell kept it simple and sophisticated in a white silk gown with a thigh high slash, narrowly avoiding a wardrobe malfunction.

Ex-Saturdays star Mollie King looked every inch a rock chick in a silver dress matched with a striking faux fur blue stole while Pixie Lott made the most of the trend for metallics in a figure-hugging gown with keyhole neckline and tassles.

But there were more fashion disasters than you might have expected. The jury was out on Rita Ora's olive green embellished princess gown, with a sheer skirt attached to her ornate bodice. While the Hot Right Now singer normally shines in the spotlight the ensemble looked decidedly dated and less than flattering.

Nicole Scherzinger too made an unusual fashion choice, wearing a red tailored jacket with matching red thigh-high boots and her backcombed hair in a wild bouffant style.

Contrasting with the structured futuristic styles, ruffles, frills and flowers also found their way on the red carpet.

The worst offender was Charli XCX who wore an off-the-shoulder mauve ruffled dress. Eliza Cummings too seemed to go back in time in a green gown with puffed shoulders and ruffled sleeves that looked out of place at the music event.

Normally one to watch on the red carpet, TV presenter Mylene Klass was also off the mark wearing a white jump suit with roses in her hair while Billie JD Porter seemed to have turned up wearing her nightdress.

The Brit Awards 2017 features live performances from Bruno Mars, Katy Perry, Little Mix, Robbie Williams and tributes to George Michael and David Bowie.

