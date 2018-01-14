Public Health England is considering introducing a "calorie-cap" on supermarket ready-meals and fast food offerings, in an attempt to combat rising obesity levels in the UK.

The move, which may come into effect in March, would see breakfasts limited to 400 calories and lunches and dinners to 600 calories.

It is part of a plan to address overeating, The Sunday Times reported.

Alison Tedstone, chief nutritionist at PHE, said: "This is all about things like pizzas and readymade sandwiches.

"We will need to set out guidelines and, I suspect, a series of calorie caps."

Ms Tedstone said meals "out of home" were a problem, as many retailers are selling high-calorie food as "treats".

She said Brits were consuming between 200 and 300 calories a day more than they should be.

Obesity is a common problem in the UK, affecting around one in every four adults and one in every five children aged 10 and 11.

It is associated with a range of health problems, from type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease to certain cancers.

In December, new health guidelines urged Brits to limit their eating at mealtimes to 1,600 calories a day, which breaks down to 400 calories for breakfast, 600 for lunch and 600 for dinner.

The new suggestions will be rolled out in March as part of Public Health England's OneYou campaign.