Britain will defend Gibraltar's sovereignty "all the way" in its ongoing row over territorial claims with Spain, Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon has said.

Fallon's statement follows lobbying from Spanish diplomats that placed the island's future as a British territory at stake in the European Union's negotiations with Britain over Brexit.

Gibraltar – a British semi-enclave in southern Spain – is heavily reliant on Spain for its economy and voted overwhelmingly to remain in the European Union, however its residents strongly wish to remain part of the UK.

Appearing on the BBC's The Andrew Marr Show on Sunday (2 April), Fallon said: "We are very clear that there cannot be a change in the status and sovereignty of Gibraltar unless the people of Gibraltar agree to it – and they don't. And they clearly don't so that's not going to happen.

"Gibraltar's going to be involved in these negotiations and, again, the chief minister [Fabian Picardo] made that clear. He's going to be involved throughout and there will in the end, of course, be an agreement that fully respects the position of Gibraltar."

When asked how far Britain is willing to go to protect to protect Gibraltar's interests, Fallon added: "We're going to look after Gibraltar.

"Gibraltar is going to be protected all the way because the sovereignty of Gibraltar cannot be changed without the agreement of the people of Gibraltar and they've made it very clear they do not want to live under Spanish rule."

In spite of Gibraltar's wishes, Spain has made territorial claims over Gibraltar for more than 300 years.

Appearing on the same programme, Picardo said the prospect of Gibraltar ending up in shared sovereignty between the UK and Spain would be "awful".

"It would strip us of who we are," he said. "It's that simple. Gibraltar would not be British if sovereignty should be shared with Spain.

He added: "It would be absolutely awful. Our home would have been handed over to a party that has no claim to title.

"Our day to day lives would not be the lives that would we live today. We would be living in somebody else's land."