The BBC has announced a new cookery competition that will replace The Great British Bake Off on BBC One, after the popular show's high-profile move to Channel 4 last year. Mary Berry will be the show's lead judge with Claudia Winkleman set to host.

Berry became a national treasure thanks to Bake Off and, alongside hosts Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc, refused to move to Channel 4 when the broadcaster paid £75m for the rights to the show.

Eight hour-long episodes of Britain's Best Cook have been commissioned, though there's no news regarding when the show will air.

"I am never more at home than when I have my judging hat on," said Berry in a statement. "This series is going to encourage proper home cooking, which I have always championed and I cannot wait to start. Claudia, for me, is the icing on the cake."

Strictly host Winkleman said: "I am over the moon to be part of this show. Am slightly obsessed with Mary so will follow her around with my own moussaka for most of the filming. Apologies in advance."

Berry will judge the show's ten contestants alongside a second judge, whose identity is yet to be revealed. Her old judging partner, Paul Hollywood, moved with Bake Off to Channel 4, and will judge that show with writer Prue Leith when it returns later this year.

Describing the show, BBC content director Charlotte Moore said: "Home cooking has quietly become one of the nation's favourite obsessions and so there is no better place than BBC One to compete for this crown.

"The queen of all judges Mary Berry will be the indisputable head judge, with the irresistible Claudia Winkleman hosting proceedings. But, who will be Mary's judging partner? The search is on!"

The statement says contestants will "need to demonstrate skill under pressure and individual flair, as they're asked to serve the most perfect version of dishes that define modern British home cooking as well as create their special take on well-loved classics."

Berry last appeared on The Great British Bake Off for its two Christmas specials last year, which were also the last two episodes on the BBC. When the show returns later this year it will be hosted by Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding.