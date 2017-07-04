Beau Dermott wowed the judges and won over the nation with her stunning rendition of Defying Gravity on Britains's Got Talent back in 2016, and now the 13-year-old has had her golden voice insured.

The talented teenager, who has been hailed has the next Susan Boyle, is preparing to release her debut album Brave after signing with Decca Records – Universal Music Group's classical music record label.

With her music career taking off, execs at the label decided to protect her lucrative asset by taking out an insurance policy, so that the schoolgirl will be compensated for lost work should anything go wrong with her vocal cords.

Lloyds of London, whose other vocal insurance policyholders include Bob Dylan and Rod Stewart, will insure her unique voice for £1m ($1.3m)

"Beau's voice is one in a million – and that's why it needs insuring!" said Tom Lewis, director of A&R at Decca.

"Having such an incredible talent at such a young age is truly remarkable, and we're looking forward to working with Beau as she develops into a young star."

Dermott soared through to the live final after receiving the golden buzzer from Amanda Holden. Although she eventually finished fifth on the show, a clip of her audition has been watched on YouTube over 25 million times.

She now counts stars including Dame Vera Lynn and Broadway superstar Idina Menzel −who originally performed Defying Gravity in the production of Wicked − among her biggest fans.

Dermott is set to unveil her 14-track album, which features covers of hits including I Dreamed a Dream from Les Miserables, on 12 August.

"Beau is very excited. She has had a lot of fun doing the album. She has learnt a lot. Recording is so different to singing live but she took to it like a duck to water," her father said.