An adventure-loving man from Bristol made news this week in spectacular fashion after recreating the 2009 animated movie 'Up' by flying 15 miles in the air while being strapped to a chair and lifted by 100 giant helium balloons.

Tom Morgan reached heights of 8,000ft, flying over South Africa for two-and-a-half hours after bad weather forced him to move the attempt from Botswana to a location near Johannesburg. According to reports, the 38-year-old – a founding member of the Bristol-based League of Adventurists – and his team spent two days inflating the balloons.

"It was a fairly indescribable feeling, wafting across Africa on a cheap camping chair dangling from a load of balloons. Sort of peaceful and terrifying in equal measure," Morgan told The Telegraph.

"I came here to see if we could organise the world's most ridiculous air race and, after that flight, I'm more convinced than ever that we can," he added.

The Englishman's adventure is very similar to a famous scene from the movie 'Up', which was produced by Pixar Animation Studios and released by Walt Disney Pictures. In the animated movie, the lead character – an elderly man named Carl Fredricksen – attaches balloons to his house and travels the world in order to keep a promise made to his deceased wife.

The video of Morgan's incredible journey was posted by his own company The Adventurists, which has so far organised out-there adventure trips like travelling in the Himalayas by rickshaw and motorbiking across a frozen Siberian lake.

Morgan, whose aim is to "make the world less boring", said, "We hold what we like to think are proper adventures, the sort where you have to use your own cunning; no guides, no rules and plenty of glorious mayhem."