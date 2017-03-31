British endurance cyclist Mike Hall has died aged just 35 after being hit by a car while competing in the Pacific Wheel Race in Australia.

Australian Capital Territory (ACT) police confirmed that Hall passed away at the scene of the accident and are carrying out an investigation alongside the event's organisers, who cancelled the race from Perth to Sydney.

The crash occurred on the Monaro Highway in Canberra, South Wales, on Friday morning. Race organisers have informed Hall's family and described his death as a "great loss to the global cycling community".

Hall was highly regarded within the endurance cycling world. The Harrogate-born athlete founded the annual Transcontinental race and won the World Cycle race in 2012. He followed that success with victories in the Tour Divide mountain bike race in 2013 and 2016 respectively.

Hall was occupying second place in the Pacific Wheel Race before his untimely death. Race leader Kristof Allegaert was set to reach the finish line on Friday but he and the other competitors were taken from the route as officials decided to stop the event.

A tribute ride has been planned for Hall in Sydney on Sunday and nearly £10,000 has already been raised for the rider's family. ACT police confirmed that they will speak to the driver of the car regarding the accident but stressed that their main concern was the well-being of Hall's family.