British number one Charley Hull would welcome the Women's British Open being held at Muirfield after a vote in favour of allowing female members was passed on Tuesday [14 March]. 80.2% of the existing membership ruled in favour of breaking the archaic men-only policy, ensuring the course will now be re-considered to host The Open Championship.

The decision came after the two-thirds majority required to pass the motion voted against the proposal in May 2016. World number three Rory McIlroy has spoken angrily at the belated decision claiming it was "horrendous" and "ridiculous" it took so long for a resolution to be reached.

The East Lothian site is one of the four courses which has hosted The Open which is yet to entertain the women's version of the event – one of five majors on the Ladies Professional Gold Association Tour. And Hull would be prepared to play at the event at the Scottish course, despite its chequered history.

"It was a good thing that they changed their mind in the end hopefully they'll hold the British Open there one day," the 20-year-old told IBTimes UK. "That has probably helped the situation even more. It would be pretty cool to play in the first one. I'd be happy to play there, I'm open to anything.

The world number 15 added: "I can understand why [McIlroy] says that and I am all for him saying that. But they've changed their mind now and that is good for the game of golf. You need people like that because that's the sort of person people look up to and listen to."

The fight for equal rights of men and women in golf is set to reignited ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Kasumigaseki Country Club, the course set to host the competitions, currently forbids women from becoming full members or playing on Sundays, and the International Olympic Committee have threatened to move the events if the ruling isn't altered before the Games.

Hull would support switching the event if the regulation is not overturned by the 15 members of the club's board – which must agree unanimously over any alteration to the course's bylaws. "I think probably it's fair [to change the course]," Hull, who represented Team GB in Rio, stated. "I hope the course change their mind. It would be good if they did change it but a golf course is a golf course. Times are changing and hopefully people like me playing golf will change things."