The F1 juggernaut has arrived at the Silverstone Circuit in Great Britain for round 10 of the 2017 Formula One World Championship. Lewis Hamilton will be favourite to win going into the weekend after car troubles hampered his progress in the last two races in Azerbaijan and Austria.

The Briton has fallen 20 points behind Sebastian Vettel in the drivers' championship and will be hoping to turn things around at his home race. Valtteri Bottas has had a string of good results and is back in the mix for the title. The Finn is just 35 points behind the Ferrari driver and only 15 behind his teammate.

The British Grand Prix was preceded by a glitzy bash in London, which saw all 10 teams and 19 drivers – apart from Hamilton, who chose to skip the event, which saw all teams take their cars out for a spin around Trafalgar Square.

The weather is expected to be cloudy through the weekend with showers on Saturday. The Silverstone circuit is a favourite among the drivers owing to its challenging nature. Hamilton won the race last season but is likely to have more of a challenge this time around with Ferrari and Red Bull looking more competitive.

Where to watch live

The first practice session of the Austrian Grand Prix starts at 9am BST, with Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports F1 HD providing live coverage in the UK.

Real-time internet updates are available on the Live Timing section of the sport's official website.

Live coverage of the second practice session starts at 1pm BST.

Track Facts