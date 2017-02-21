A British man fighting with Islamic State (Isis) in Iraq has blown himself up in a suicide attack, according to the jihadist's media outlets.

The man, identified by the nom de guerre Abu Zakariya al-Britani, is said to have been one of two terrorists who targeted Shia militia in western Mosul on Monday (20 February).

The US-backed Iraqi army has been in a months-long campaign to recapture the northern city and has slowly regained more and more territory from east to west.

But once territory is claimed, it does not signify it is clear from further attack as IS (Daesh) fighters have hidden in houses for days at a time or driven car bombs into enemy lines.

If the attack by Abu Zakariya is confirmed, it would be consistent with that tactic. The suicide bombing is said to have taken place in Tal Kaisoum village, which was retaken by pro-government forces on Sunday.

Images and video circulated before the attack show Abu Zakariya ­­– signifying that he has a son called Zakariya – smiling in an armoured car, wearing military regalia and what appeared to be a detonator dangling in front of his face on a wire.

A message from Isis accompanying the video, translated by the monitoring group SITE Intelligence, read: "The martyrdom-seeking brother Abu Zakariya al-Britani, may Allah accept him, detonated his explosives-laden vehicle on a headquarters of the Rafidi army and its militias in Tal Kaisoum village, southwest of Mosul."

'Rafidi' is an insulting term used to describe Shia Muslims by Sunni Muslims, particularly jihadists.

The video showed a second fighter, using the name Abu Hajir al-Iraqi, speaking to camera before speeding off in the same direction. A plume of smoke can then be seen.

According to the Times, latest Iraqi army estimates are that 2,000 to 3,000 IS fighters and suicide bombers remain in western Mosul.

Abu Zakariya is believed to be one of 850 Britons that have travelled to Iraq and Syria to join IS and other terrorist organisations.