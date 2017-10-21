A 23-year-old British man who was feared kidnapped in Vietnam has been found alive.

Connor Leslie, from Newtonhill in Aberdeenshire, was on holiday in Hanoi with friends Matthew Foy and Matt Shuttleton.

Returning to their hotel after a night out, the group got out of a taxi at about 02:30 local time on Friday (20 October) in the Vietnamese city. But as his friends stepped out, the car sped off with Leslie, who was reportedly drunk and asleep, still inside.

Friends and family were unable to contact Connor on his mobile and his messaging app had been offline for about 17 hours after he went missing.

After his last sighting at Tay Ho 395 on Lac Long Quan his family appealed for information about his disappearance on Facebook.

The Leslie family have now confirmed that Vietnamese police officers have found him.

Matthew Foy told MailOnline: "We were In the town drinking and got a taxi back to the hotel. The taxi stopped about 50 yards from the hotel. It was Connor, Matt and I in the taxi. Matt and I got out but Connor was so drunk he couldn't move.

"He was sleeping in the taxi. I tried to pull him out by the arm but he wasn't moving. We stood there wondering what we were going to do to get him out when the taxi driver drove away with him in the back.

"The driver was being sound the whole journey and didn't say anything when he drove away. It was so strange. I've been speaking to the embassy who are trying to speak to the police."

It has been reported that the group may have had an argument with the taxi driver over the fare.It's thought that his phone was taken from him and he was abandoned by the driver.

Describing the family's relief that he has been found, Connor's cousin Scott Leslie said the whole family had been "absolutely terrified" following reports he was missing.

"It's fantastic news that he's been found. We don't know where he is or what condition he is in - we just want him home now."

A Foreign and Commonwealth Office spokeswoman today: "We are assisting the family of a British man who has been reported missing in Vietnam, and our staff are in contact with the Vietnamese police."