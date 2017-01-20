A British man has been killed while working on a stadium for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, organisers have confirmed. The 40-year-old, who has not been named, died on Thursday (19 January) while working at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha.

A statement from the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy said: "The relevant authorities have been notified and the next of kin has been informed.

"An immediate investigation into the cause of this fatality is underway and further details will be released in due course. The Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy shares our deepest condolences with the family for their loss."

The build-up to the 2022 World Cup has been heavily criticised for the number of migrant workers who have died and been injured while building new mufti-million stadiums.

A damming report by Amnesty International described the conditions for those working on the Khalifa International Stadium to "forced labour" in "appalling" working environments.

Previous reports described how dozens of Nepali workers died in the summer heat after not receiving enough food and water while building the stadiums. There have also deaths from workers from India and Bangladesh in the Gulf country.