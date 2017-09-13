An investigation has been launched after a video emerged of a West Midlands Police officer telling a black man that he would be "the first person I'd shoot if I had a gun". An officer has been removed from line of duty after the short clip was posted on social media.

The footage shows a number of officers talking to 24-year-old Jack Chambers as he sits and smokes on a sofa. The officers and Chambers discuss why Chambers did not open the door to the police when they arrived.

Chambers tells the officers he was not reassured when that they said they were police and not thieves as "he had seen all kinds of videos". One officer responds "you going to go all Black Lives Matter on us?" – referring to the movement which began in the US to protest police brutality against people of colour.

One officer is then heard saying: "You would be the first one I'd shoot if I had a gun, definitely", to which Chambers replies "Oh f*****g hell".

Several people in the room can then be heard laughing at the remark from the officer.

The incident is believed to have taken place in Coventry on 24 August.

Officers from West Midlands Police's Professional Standards Department are investigating the video, and the force have referred themselves to the Independent's Police Complaints Comitee (IPCC).

Assistant Chief Constable Alex Murray said: "What was said was not right and the officer has been removed from front line duties pending further assessment. The officer has already expressed remorse and is very apologetic over his comments.

"We expect the highest standards of behaviour from all our officers and staff, and we will always take complaints from members of the public seriously."