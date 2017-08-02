A British trickster who managed to pose as the former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus to troll ousted communications director Anthony Scaramucci has joked that "it was easy".

Since Scaramucci was fired by Donald Trump after just 10 days on the job, the trickster has revealed who his next victims will be.

He said that the stars of Love Island are on his list: "I'm not done with email pranks yet. But I don't want to give too much away."

The latest series of the reality show became a social media sensation as Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay took the crown.

Known only on Twitter as Sinon_Reborn, he told the Sun that he was lying in bed with his girlfriend when he began sending emails to the ousted Scaramucci.

He targeted Scaramucci over his "f****** paranoid schizophrenic" comments against Priebus. He accused "the Mooch" of being hurtful in a series of replies.

But Scaramucci shock back to say Priebus should read Shakespeare, including Othello, a play about revenge.

The hoaxer said: "It's a bit worrying how easy it was to breach the security. Imagine if I had more sinister intentions. I'm not some hacker sat at his computer at night — I'm just a guy who found an email address online and thought I'd have a laugh."

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in an interview with CNN: "We take all cyber related issues very seriously and are looking into these incidents further." The prankster appears to be motivated more by mischief than anything malignant.