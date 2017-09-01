British racing driver Lewis Hamilton has shared a poem he wrote to mark the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana's death.

The poem, called "England's Rose' was posted on the three time Formula 1 world champion's Instagram account on Friday (1 September) along with a montage of images of Diana set against a song by Van Morrison.

Paying tribute to the Princess, the 32-year-old recalls the public reaction on the day of Diana's funeral when "The earth stood still."

Hamilton who was 12-year's old when the Princess was killed in a car crash in Paris described it as "A day you & I Will never forget."

Describing her warm spirit and the enduring love of the public for "the people's Princess", he writes:

"There will never be another like you ... I will always remember you Princess Diana, As our sweet nations Rose".

In a second post he added a quote from the Princess alongside her photo which reads: "I don't go by the rule book... I lead from the heart, not the head." - Princess Diana #Diana20

Just hours after it was posted the video garnered almost 300,000 views, while Hamilton received messages from the public praising him for his emotional self-penned tribute to Princess Diana.

One commentator said: "What a touching tribute to the People's Princess. Still feels like yesterday, still feels so tragic."

"Absolutely beautiful. It brought me to tears," said another.

Princess Diana died in a car crash in the Pont de l'Alma road tunnel in Paris, France on 31 August. Her friend Dodi Fayed and the driver of the car Henri Paul were also killed in the tragic accident.

On the eve of the anniversary of her death, her sons Princes' William and Harry and Kate Middleton visited the memorial garden in Kensington Palace which has been filled with her favourite flowers in her honour.

The princes have both taken part in a series of candid interviews about the loss of their mother, with Harry revealing that he went through two years of "total chaos" while William opened up about his mental health struggles following her sudden passing when he was just 15.

The royals said they were 'smothered in love' by their mother and 'think of her every single day.'