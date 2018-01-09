A 39-year-old British skier has gone missing after going "for one last run alone" in a heavy snow storm battering the French Alps.

John Promell, from Lincolnshire, was last seen on the Paquis chairlift in the Tinges resort on Sunday (7 January) at 4.30pm. Area gendarmes reported the weather as being "severe and getting worse" at the time.

A full-scale alert was launched at 11pm, with friends and family becoming increasingly worried for his safety. Bromell has not answered calls to his mobile phone, MailOnline reported.

Authorities could use Promell's phone and Tignes ski pass to track down his exact location but have not been able to as of Monday (8 January) night. The entire Tignes ski area was shut down Monday due to a high risk of avalanche caused by heavy snow fall and high winds.

The dangerous weather conditions have made getting search helicopters up impossible and have affected ground patrols.

In an alert poster, Promell was described as 6ft tall and was last seen wearing a multicoloured bobble hat and jacket. Pictures taken the weekend when Bromell picked up his ski equipment and his ski pass were included, as well as a note that he "only speaks English".

"The lost man had been skiing all of Sunday with his family and had set off for one last run alone," a spokesman for Tignes gendarmerie said. "Everything is being done to try and find him."

News of Promell's disappearance comes less than a week after the death of a young Englishman who went missing in similarly hazardous conditions in the French Alpine resort of Risoul last Tuesday. Owen Lewis, a 22-year-old originally from Coventry, froze to death after getting lost as he attempted to find his holiday apartment.

An investigating source told MailOnline: "The victim's body was found by a mountain stream, and footprints pointed to him getting lost, and then freezing in the snow."

Anyone staying at the popular Tignes resort who may have seen Promell is asked to call gendarmes on 04 79 06 32 06.