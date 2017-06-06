The British Soap Awards will be broadcast on ITV tonight (6 June) at 8pm and will feature all of the winners from Saturday in their glamorous red-carpet attire.
Philip Schofield is on hosting duties from the Lowry in Salford as the stars of Coronation Street, Doctors, EastEnders, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks congregate in celebration of the year's best plotlines in soapland.
Last year's awards saw Emmerdale pick up the main prize as Best Soap award, while Eastenders' Lacey Turner nabbed the Best Actress award for the 10
th time. This year, the outcome wasn't too dissimilar.
EastEnders has experienced a 12-month transition period including slow-burners in favour of ephemeral explosive plotlines – something which will pay off by the time next year's soap awards come around.
Airing of the soap awards was movedto this evening due to Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester concert on Sunday. The event was launched in 1999 and this year will be its 19
th successive year on TV.
If you don't want to know the winners of the 2017 British Soap Awards before the programme, stop reading!
BRITISH SOAP AWARD 2017 WINNERS AND NOMINEES Best Actor Winner: John Middleton (Ashley Thomas – Emmerdale)
Nominated:
Scott Maslen (Jack Branning – EastEnders)
Danny Dyer (Mick Carter – EastEnders)
Davood Ghadami (Kush Kazemi – EastEnders)
Simon Gregson (Steve McDonald – Corrie)
William Roache (Ken Barlow – Corrie)
Jack P Shepherd (David Platt – Corrie)
Danny Miller (Aaron Dingle – Emmerdale)
Matthew Wolfenden (David Metcalfe – Emmerdale)
Jamie Lomas (Warren Fox – Hollyoaks)
Ben Ryan Davis (Nick Savage – Hollyoaks)
Gregory Finnegan (James Nightingale – Hollyoaks)
Chris Walker (Rob Hollins – Doctors)
Ashley Rice (Dr Sid Vere – Doctors)
Owen Brenman (Dr Heston Carter – Doctors)
Best Actress Winner: Charlotte Bellamy (Laurel Thomas – Emmerdale)
Nominated:
Lacey Turner (Stacey Branning – EastEnders)
June Brown (Dot Branning – EastEnders)
Diane Parish (Denise Fox – EastEnders)
Kym Marsh (Michelle Connor – Corrie)
Lucy Fallon (Bethany Platt – Corrie)
Jane Danson (Leanne Tilsley – Corrie)
Natalie J Robb (Moira Dingle – Emmerdale)
Zoe Henry (Rhona Ghoskirk – Emmerdale)
Anna Passey (Sienna Blake – Hollyoaks)
Jessica Fox (Nancy Osborne – Hollyoaks)
Rachel Adedeji (Lisa Loveday – Hollyoaks)
Laura Rolins (Ayesha Lee – Doctors)
Lorna Laidlaw (Mrs Tembe – Doctors)
Bharti Patel (Ruhma Hanif – Doctors)
Best Soap Winner: Emmerdale
Nominated:
EastEnders
Coronation Street
Hollyoaks
Doctors
Best Male Dramatic Performance Winner: John Middleton (Ashley Thomas – Emmerdale)
Nominated:
Simon Gregson (Steve MacDonald – Corrie)
Ian Midlane (Dr Al Haskey – Doctors)
Steve McFadden (Phil Mitchell – EastEnders)
Kieron Richardson (Ste Hay – Hollyoaks)
Best Female Dramatic Performance Winner: Kym Marsh (Michelle Connor – Corrie)
Nominated:
Dido Miles (Dr Emma Reid – Doctors)
Diane Parish (Denise Fox – EastEnders)
Charlotte Bellamy (Laurel Thomas – Emmerdale)
Nadine Mulkerrin (Chlo McQueen – Hollyoaks)
Best Comedy Performance Winner: Dolly-Rose Campbell (Gemma Winter – Corrie)
Nominated:
Elisabeth Dermot Walsh (Dr Zara Carmichael – Doctors)
Tameka Empson (Kim Fox-Hubbard – EastEnders)
Dominic Brunt (Paddy Kirk – Emmerdale)
Nicole Barber Lane (Myra McQueen – Hollyoaks)
Best Young Actor Winner: Elle Mulvaney (Amy Barlow – Corrie)
Nominated:
Bleu Landau (Dennis Rickman – EastEnders)
Isobel Steele (Liv Flaherty – Emmerdale)
Ela May Demircan (Leah Barnes – Hollyoaks)
Villain Of The Year Winner: Lucy-Jo Hudson (Rhiannon Davis – Doctors)
Nominated:
Connor McIntyre (Pat Phelan – Corrie)
Jake Wood (Max Branning – EastEnders)
Gillian Kearney (Emma Barton – Emmerdale)
Persephone Swales-Dawson (Nico Blake – Hollyoaks)
Best Newcomer Winner: Rob Mallard (Dan Osbourne – Corrie)
Nominated:
Ritu Arya (Dr Megan Sharma – Doctors)
Zack Morris (Keegan Baker – EastEnders)
Sally Dexter (Faith Dingle – Emmerdale)
Duncan James (Ryan Knight – Hollyoaks)
Best On-Screen Partnership Winner: Richard Linnell & Kassius Nelson (Alfie Nightingale & Jade Albright – Hollyoaks)
Nominated:
Malcolm Hebden & Patti Clare (Norris Cole & Mary Taylor – Corrie)
Matthew Chambers & Elisabeth Dermot Walsh (Dr Daniel Granger & Dr Zara Carmichael – Doctors)
James Bye & Lacey Turner (Martin & Stacey Fowler – EastEnders)
John Middleton & Charlotte Bellamy (Ashley & Laurel Thomas – Emmerdale)
Best Single Episode Winner: Ashley's Point Of View (Emmerdale)
Nominated:
Kylie's Death (Corrie)
A Christmas Carol (Doctors)
Lee On The Edge (EastEnders)
What Is Consent? (Hollyoaks)
Scene Of The Year Winner: Jade Says Goodbye To Alfie (Hollyoaks)
Nominated:
Michelle Goodbye To Ruairi (Corrie)
Haunted By His Voices (Doctors)
Ronnie And Roxy's Exit (EastEnders)
The Hotten Bypass Pile Up (Emmerdale)
Best Storyline Winner: Ashley's Dementia (Emmerdale)
Nominated:
The Grooming Of Bethany (Corrie)
Rhiannon's Second Chance (Doctors)
Lee's Mental Health (EastEnders)
Teenage Cancer (Hollyoaks)
Outstanding Achievement Award
Nick Pickard was awarded the Outstanding Achievement Award.