The British Soap Awards will be broadcast on ITV tonight (6 June) at 8pm and will feature all of the winners from Saturday in their glamorous red-carpet attire.

Philip Schofield is on hosting duties from the Lowry in Salford as the stars of Coronation Street, Doctors, EastEnders, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks congregate in celebration of the year's best plotlines in soapland.

Last year's awards saw Emmerdale pick up the main prize as Best Soap award, while Eastenders' Lacey Turner nabbed the Best Actress award for the 10th time. This year, the outcome wasn't too dissimilar.

It's been an especially moving year for all soaps, with Ashley's dementia on Emmerdale, the sex ring storyline involving Bethany Platt on Coronation Street and Jade's cancer struggle on Hollyoaks.

EastEnders has experienced a 12-month transition period including slow-burners in favour of ephemeral explosive plotlines – something which will pay off by the time next year's soap awards come around.

Airing of the soap awards was movedto this evening due to Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester concert on Sunday. The event was launched in 1999 and this year will be its 19th successive year on TV.

If you don't want to know the winners of the 2017 British Soap Awards before the programme, stop reading!