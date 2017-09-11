Two British soldiers have been charged with terror offences and membership of a banned right-wing group.

A third man also faces charges and the trio will appear in London's Westminster's Magistrates' Court on Tuesday (12 September).

The men are Mikko Vevhilainnen, 32, originally from Finland and a member of the British Army, Mark Barrett, 24, from Northampton, also with the Army, and 22-year-old Alex Deakin from Coventry.

They are all charged with possessing articles that could be used for terrorism and of being part of the banned neo-Nazi group National Action.

They are among five men arrested on 5 September. Two others were released without charge.

More to follow. This is a breaking news story and will be updated regularly as new information and developments become available.

IBTimes UK is part of the Newsweek Media Group news organisation which keeps its global audience of 55 million monthly readers in the know with quality storytelling and analysis. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter where we will keep you up to date with the latest news, pictures and video as it happens. We provide comprehensive coverage of domestic and foreign news, business, sport, entertainment, science and technology, aiming to keep our intellectually curious readers interested and engaged.