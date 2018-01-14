A British woman in her 20s has been found dead in a suspected murder-suicide in Sydney, according to the New South Wales police. Authorities say the unnamed woman was discovered with head wounds along with a man in his 30s at the flat in Newtown.

"At this stage we suspect it is a possible murder-suicide," NSW Police Inspector Geoff Olsen told Daily Telegraph.

After concerns were raised about the welfare of the man and the woman who are said to be a couple, emergency services were called at around 5.30pm local time (6.30am GMT) on Friday, 12 January.

"Police attended and discovered the bodies of a woman, aged in her 20s, and a man, aged in his 30s," officials said.

An investigation has been launched by the police and detectives from the state's homicide squad. The woman was planning to leave Australia, the Daily Mail reports.

The British embassy has also been contacting the woman's family, The Guardian reported.

A Foreign Office spokesman said: "We are providing consular assistance to the family of a British national who has died in New South Wales, Australia, and our staff are in contact with the New South Wales police."

The man's nationality and identity have not been revealed, but according to reports, he believed to not be from the UK.

The police are also scanning CCTV footages from nearby businesses.

"Investigators are still trying to piece together the last moments of those involved," a police spokesman told The Telegraph.