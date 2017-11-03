Not again! Pop star Britney Spears might have suffered her second embarrassing stage gaffe of the year as her risqué outfit gave way to an unforeseen wardrobe malfunction.

The Toxic hitmaker was in the middle of a performance during her Las Vegas concert on Wednesday night, when she accidentally ended up exposing a little too much skin.

Decked in a lingerie-style black attire, a red feather boa and stocking, Spears was performing to a packed crowd for her Piece Of Me stage show.

But little did she realise that the skimpy outfit — featuring criss-cross details — would lead to some accidental flashing to a roaring audience. Click here to see.

While the Womanizer singer was parading down the ramp mid-performance, her attire fell short and Spears ended up exposing her nipple in the middle of the live show. The pop star suffered the nip slip at the iconic Planet Hollywood, where legions of her fans had gathered to cheer her Vegas residency.

In the audience, though, Spears also had a famous fan — actress and comedian Amy Poehler, who supported the singer from the front row.

This is, however, not the first time that the 35-year-old songstress was left red-faced after her risqué costumes gave way to malfunctions. Earlier this year, the mother-of-two was caught on camera by fans after she nearly spilled out of her sparkly green one-piece mid-performance.

Spears is all set to wrap up her Piece Of Me residency — that began in 2014 — with a final show on New Year's Eve.

In the meantime, the singer is keeping her social media followers updated on her life and a pair of brand new suede boots that she received as a gift from fellow pop star, Jennifer Lopez.

The shoes that are from Lopez's range, Puchi, with designer Giuseppe Zanotti was signed off with a note of appreciation from the On The Floor hitmaker.