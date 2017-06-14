Britney Spears turned her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, into a Slave 4 U at her latest concert in Taiwan. The pop star paraded her partner around on-stage during the dominatrix segment and sent the audience into a frenzy after planting a kiss on the fitness trainer.

Spears, 35, brought her Britney: Live In Concert tour to Taipei on 13 June and invited a special guest onto the stage during her performance of Freakshow. Flanked by Spears' scantily-clad dancers, Asghari, 23, was escorted onto the stage strapped in a harness before the singer struts along and kisses her boyfriend to a cheer from fans.

Many fans will be familiar with the Freakshow segment as it also features in Spears' Piece Of Me residency at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas.

However it was the first time Asghari has shared the stage with the One More Time singer. Spears will continue performing across Asia and Israel before resuming the Sin City residency in July.

Spears and Asghari have been dating since 2016 after meeting on the set of her Slumber Party music video. Asghari plays the pop star's love interest in the visuals, which sees the couple sitting at a dinner table while Spears licks milk off the fitness guru.

The couple have since flooded Instagram with gushy posts about each other, including practicing ballroom dancing, working out together and being tourists in Japan.

Look who came to see me in Japan ðŸ‡¯ðŸ‡µ @samasghari ðŸ˜‰ great matching duo !!!!!!! ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jun 8, 2017 at 4:06pm PDT

After months of speculation, Spears confirmed her relationship with Asghari in an interview with radio station AMP 103.7, saying: "We were waiting and waiting together for 20 minutes at a time, literally stuck there, [while filming the video]. We were forced to talk to each other... He is just a really fun, funny person."

Spears' Live In Concert tour hit headlines for another reason earlier in June after the US singer was caught lip-syncing during a show in Tokyo. Eagle-eyed fans noticed Spears' vocals were still playing despite her moving the microphone away to untangle her hair.

Watch Britney Spears kiss her boyfriend Sam Asghari: