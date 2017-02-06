Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter is reportedly badly hurt following an ATV accident on Sunday (5 February). Maddie Aldridge is said to be in an "extremely serious" condition after the Polaris off-road vehicle she was riding flipped over.

According to TMZ, the little girl was trapped underwater for several minutes and was unconscious following the accident before being airlifted to a nearby hospital. The eight-year-old is said to have been on a hunting expedition when the accident occurred. Sources told the website that Lynn was not with her daughter during the incident.

It is still unclear who else was with the little girl in the ATV.

Lynn, Britney Spears' younger sister, welcomed her daughter Maddie on 19 June, 2008 with her then-fiancé, Casey Aldridge. Lynn got pregnant with Maddie at the age of 16 while she was part of the television series Zoey 101, which was aired on Nickelodeon. However, the show — where she played the role of Zoey Brooks — was cancelled in 2008 after four seasons.

"I look back now, and I'm like, 'Oh my gosh'. I was a child then. I needed to grow up outside of the world's view," Lynn had said about her pregnancy in the TLC documentary titled Jamie Lynn Spears: When The Lights Go Out.

Lynn and Aldridge parted ways in 2010. After her split from Aldridge, she married businessman Jamie Watson.