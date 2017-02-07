Further details have surfaced regarding Britney Spears' niece Maddie Aldridge's tragic ATV accident near the family property in Louisiana over the weekend.

Jamie Lynn Spears' eight-year-old daughter is reported to be in a "stable but critical condition" at a hospital in New Orleans after meeting with a serious accident on Sunday (5 February). A statement obtained from the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Department reveals that Maddie's car plunged into a pond when she "overcorrected" to avoid driving her ATV over a drainage ditch.

When the accident happened at around 3pm on Sunday, Maddie's mother Jamie Lynn and stepfather Jamie Watson were standing about 100 yards away.

"The ATV and child were instantly submerged in the water right before their eyes. Within seconds the child's mother, step-father and other family members reached the pond, dove in and attempted to rescue the child to no avail. The child was trapped and secured by the seatbelt and the ATV's safety netting," read the sheriff's report.

"Within two minutes, Acadian Ambulance Services arrived and assisted in freeing the child from the cold waters," it added.

Jamie Lynn's sister Britney and father Jamie Spears have sought prayers for "our baby Maddie". The Toxic hitmaker even shared an adorable picture of her niece on Instagram as she asked her fans for prayers.

"Need all the wishes and prayers for my niece," the pop star simply captioned the picture of Maddie in a cute denim dress and black bow.

Previous reports claimed the child was on a hunting expedition when the accident occurred. While her parents were present at the scene, Britney was reported to be in Las Vegas when the accident happened.