Britney Spears has been hitting the gym religiously. And the Baby One More Time singer showed off the fruits of her labour with a photo which is sure to inspire her fans towards a healthy lifestyle.

The mother-of-two, who has been sharing workout videos and snaps on social media to motivate her followers, has now posted a picture which shows the progress she has made with her physical transformation.

Wearing a skimpy bikini top, the pop star is seen showing off her washboard abs and cleavage, with her luscious blonde locks falling over her left shoulder. She also flaunts a tattoo and a diamond navel piercing on her tummy.

The songstress shared the snap with her 17.5 million fans on Instagram on Tuesday (26 September).

Unsurprisingly, the 35-year-old singer's followers have been going gaga over the image, with many calling her "beautiful" and an "inspiration".

"@britneyspears - today I was doing trx at the gym and it was a struggle but all I kept saying to myself was 'Britney Spears abs, Britney Spears abs, Britney Spears abs'," a fan revealed.

Another said, "You have literally made your past come alive again... those abs should have a insurance policy because 2000 & 2001 vma's performances made them so famous... you look phenomenal @britneyspears & GOD BLESS."

"Absolutely stunning," a follower commented.

Another fan gushed, "How I LOVE YOU. Breathtaking, beautiful as always."

It's definitely not easy to maintain Spears' fantastic figure, with the pop star revealing her workout routine in an interview with Women's Health Magazine in 2014.

"Heading to my [home] gym to kick off my week right. I like my workouts to be effective in a short amount of time," she said.

"I start with 20 minutes of intense cardio — usually running — move on to light free weights, body-weight exercises such as push-ups, squats, and sit-ups, then finish it off with a stretch."