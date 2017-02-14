Treating your other half to a drink out on Valentine's Day can be a rather expensive exercise, but it could be even dearer next year, as champagne drinkers face higher prices as the weakening pound translates into higher import costs.

According to the Wine and Spirit Trade Association, a combination of Brexit, rising inflation and a possible increase on alcohol duty could drive the price of a bottle of prosecco up by 59p, a 9% increase on the current average price.

Meanwhile, a bottle of champagne could be £1 more expensive than it is now, adding 5% on top of the current average cost, while a bottle of still wine could cost 10% more, with 53p added onto the average-priced bottle.

"With Brexit costing 29p per bottle and rising inflation indicated by the Bank of England last week adding a further 17p, further duty rises could make it a triple whammy for consumers who are already paying a staggering amount of wine and spirit duty," said Miles Beale, chief executive of the Wine and Spirit Trade Association.

Data released on Tuesday (14 February) by the Office for National Statistics, showed inflation in Britain increased at the fastest pace in over two-and-a-half-years in January, although slightly less than analysts had expected, as the cost of fuel and food increased markedly.

The rate of inflation rose 1.8% year-on-year in January, up from the 1.6% reading recorded in December and higher than the 1.9% figure analysts forecast.

The ONS said that sterling weakness, which has seen the pound fall by some 16% since the June Brexit vote, had contributed to increase in price across both categories.

People buying a bottle of wine in the UK spend £2.08 on duty, which means approximately 55% of the cost of an average bottle of wine is spent of duty and VAT. Those who prefer a bit of bubbly are even worse off as duty on sparkling wines is 28% higher than on still wine.

To put things into context, couples sharing a bottle of sparkling wine or champagne in Britain tonight, will pay £2.67 in duty, while they would spend less than 6p if they ordered the same bottle in France.

Britain is the biggest export market for French sparkling wines and Britons bought 131 million bottles of bubbly last year, a 13% year-on-year increase.