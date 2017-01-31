Dermot O'Leary and Emma Willis are confirmed as the new hosts of the Brit Awards 2017. The dynamic duo replace Canadian singer Michael Buble, who was forced to pull out of the ceremony after his son Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer.

Willis, 40, and O'Leary, 43, will front the music awards on 22 February at London's O2 Arena, where the likes of Robbie Williams, Little Mix and The 1975 will perform. Buble, 41, was previously announced as the host but he put all professional commitments on hold in December to support his three-year-old son Noah through his cancer battle.

Confirming her latest presenting gig, Celebrity Big Brother host Willis said: "Every part of me sends so much love and all the well wishes in the world to Michael and his family at such a difficult time. I'm a huge fan of his and I would have relished watching him present the Brits. I know everyone involved wants to make the best show possible and I hope we do him proud."

The TV star, who also hosted the Brits nominations launch earlier in January, continued: "I had an awesome time presenting the nominations show this year and I am delighted to be asked back for the main event. To present the Brits is an honour but to be doing it alongside one of my absolute favourites, Mr Dermot O'Leary, is just bonkers. Bring on the Brits 2017."

O'Leary, who hosts ITV's The X Factor, said: "Firstly, my immediate thoughts and prayers are with Michael and his family at such a difficult time. Michael is an effortless showman, so those patent shoes will not be easy to fill, but it's an honour to be asked to step in with Emma to host the Brits.

"The Brits is an iconic show that I've watched and attended many times. It's a holy grail for a broadcaster, and I'm really looking forward to working with Emma, who I'm a big fan of, and celebrating a brilliant year of British music."

Among the acts nominated for best British album are The 1975 with I Like It When You Sleep For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It, Skepta's Konnichiwa and posthumously David Bowie's Blackstar. Ellie Goulding, Emeli Sande and Lianne La Havas are competing for British female solo artist while Skepta, Bowie and Craig David are among those nominated for British male solo artist.

The Brit Awards 2017 will broadcast live on ITV.