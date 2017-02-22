Gear up for one of the biggest nights in British music with the 2017 Brit Awards. The annual event kicks off on 22 February from London's O2 Arena at 7:30pm GMT with Dermot O'Leary and Emma Willis as their host.

Fans in the UK can watch the event live on ITV with an exclusive broadcast by clicking here. Clara Amfo, Laura Jackson and Alice Levine will host live from the red carpet and backstage on ITV2 at 5pm GMT. International viewers can also tune in at Youtube.com to watch the event live. Elsewhere, you can start following the action now via the official Twitter handle, Facebook page.

Geoff Taylor, chief executive of the BPI & BRIT Awards said: "We are always looking for ways for The BRITs to reach as wide an audience as possible given the global interest and huge international artists taking part in the show.

"It's really exciting for us that so many people around the world will get the chance to celebrate the UK's biggest night in music live as it happens," Taylor added.

Many singers are slated to perform at the ceremony, including the likes of Ed Sheeran, Robbie Williams, Little Mix and Emeli Sandé. They'll be joined by Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, The 1975 and grime sensation Skepta.

Dermot O'Leary and Emma Willis, who replaced Michael Buble as the show's host, spoke to Mirror about their big night ahead. Emma insisted, "You have to embrace the carnage."

Dermot added, "It's part of the reason everyone loves the Brits. Part of the joy of watching the show is that you want those moments. And those moments normally happen when people drink. As hosts you've got to keep to time - we've got a two and a half hour show and that's part of our responsibility of our job. But at the same time, we want those great moments. You don't want to have to interrupt anyone and tell them to be quiet, or stop being rowdy. That's why they're here. It's music's night."