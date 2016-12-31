A group of men in Benidorm, believed to be on a stag party trip, shocked onlookers by dressing up as convicted criminals including paedophiles Rolf Harris and Jimmy Savile.

A photograph of the group of five at the resort's Hotel Gala Placidia shows them in fancy dress, with other members wearing costumes of Saddam Hussein, Oscar Pistorius and Osama bin Laden, according to reporting in the Sun newspaper.

The individuals are said to have been aiming to offend. The party goers told fellow guests: "We're The Offenders. We're here to offend and we're doing a b****y good job at it."

A guest at the hotel said the men were causing "mayhem". He stated: "There were older people and families around. Everyone felt uncomfortable. They were non-stop drinking and pratting around." The men were also said to be playing loud music and carrying out practical jokes.

So far the men have not been identified, but the group allegedly spoke with south England accents. It is believed that the man dressed as Rolf Harris was the groom.

The individual dressed as Oscar Pistorius was carrying an inflatable doll which had been dressed in a t-shirt with fake bullet holes, indicating it was Pistorius's dead girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.

Paralympian athlete Pistorius is currently serving a jail sentence in Atteridgeville Correctional Centre in South Africa for Steenkamp's murder. Rolf Harris is a convicted paedophile who is due to stand trial in January 2017 on further charges of sexual abuse. Jimmy Savile died in 2011 before the full details of his sexual abuse of children and adults emerged.

Osama bin Laden was killed in 2011 by US Navy Seals. He was the founder of the terrorist group al-Qaeda, which was responsible for the September 11 attacks in New York City and Washington in 2001.

Saddam Hussein was the president of Iraq between 1979-2003, and was executed for crimes against humanity in 2006.