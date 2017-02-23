Two Brits are in critical condition after they were struck by a car in a hit and run at the La Clusaz ski resort in the Haute-Savoie region of the Alps.

A man, 25, and a woman, 26, were found unconscious by the side of the road at 9.15pm (8.15pm GMT) on Wednesday (23 February) by a motorist who alerted the emergency services.

Debris was strewn across the road, covering a stretch of 30 metres, suggesting the vehicle made a "brutal impact", according to French news outlet LCI media.

The pair were seriously injured and were taken to the Central Hospital of Annecy. The woman was then transferred to a hospital in Grenoble. The couple were believed to have been waiting for a bus.

"They were clearly thrown high into the air and suffered multiple injuries and broken bones," Annecy police chief Guy Lemenu told The Telegraph.

French police have launched a manhunt for the driver who fled the scene. The vehicle has not been found. Any witnesses have been asked to come forward.

More to follow.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated regularly as new information and developments become available.

IBTimes UK is a news organisation that keeps its global audience of 55 million monthly readers in the know with quality storytelling and analysis of global relevance. Like us on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/IBTimesUK/) and follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/IBTimesUK) where we will keep you up to date with the latest news, pictures and video as it happens. We provide comprehensive coverage of domestic and foreign news, business, sport, entertainment, science and technology, aiming to keep our intellectually curious readers interested and engaged.