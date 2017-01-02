Brock Lesnar and Bill Goldberg's next WWE appearance date has been confirmed following their "shock and awe" fight at Survivor Series pay-per-view (PPV) event.

According to Wrestling Inc, Lesnar and his advocate Paul Heyman will make an appearance on 16 January episode of Monday Night Raw, scheduled to take place at Verizon Arena in Little Rock, Arkansas. Goldberg will make an appearance on 23 January episode of Raw, scheduled to take place at Cleveland.

Goldberg returned WWE after a 12-year hiatus and defeated the Beast Incarnate under 90 seconds with two spears followed by a jackhammer at Survivor Series PPV event. A rematch between the two superstars has reportedly been "locked in" for WrestleMania 33, which takes place at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, on 2 April.

Heyman previously in an interview with Michael Cole had said Lesnar was upset with the loss at the hands of Goldberg and would be seeking revenge in a rematch. Added to this, he had also said that his client will make an appearance at Royal Rumble, where Goldberg is set to fight in the 30-man over-the-top-rope match - Battle Royal.

"The humiliation, the embarrassment. There is no excuses we can offer. This goes into history. People can watch this over and over again for the next hundred years. This goes in the record book. This is part of Brock Lesnar's legacy that he got beat in a minute twenty six," Heyman had said.

The two superstars are expected to build up the hype for Royal Rumble and also their much anticipated rematch for WrestleMania 33. The Royal Rumble takes place at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on 29 January.