Brock Lesnar is currently on a hiatus from wrestling but he will be stepping inside the squared circle sooner than anticipated as his next WWE title defence fight date and opponent has been revealed.

According to reports, the Beast Incarnate will be returning for a fight at Monday Night Raw episode that will air on 26 June. He will be defending the Universal Championship against Bray Wyatt at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. He won the title from Goldberg at WrestleMania 33 in April.

Reports have also speculated that Lesnar might be defending his title at Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view (PPV) on 9 July. It was rumoured that Lesnar would be defending his title against Braun Strowman at the PPV event but the Monster Among Men has been sidelined for six months after suffering an elbow injury.

Lesnar's opponent for Great Balls of Fire PPV title fight will be Seth Rollins, Samoa Joe, Finn Balor, Bray Wyatt or Roman Reigns as these five wrestlers will be fighting for the number one contender to the Universal Championship at 2017 Extreme Rules, which takes place at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland, on 4 June.

Beside the two dates, Lesnar will also be making an appearance on 12 June in Lafayette, Louisiana, which he will follow with two more appearances on 3 July in Phoenix, Arizona and 10 July in Houston, Texas, reports have claimed.