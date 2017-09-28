Prince Harry showed his lighter side on the fourth day of the Invictus Games when he played with the two-year-old daughter of a Paralympian hero while attending a sitting volleyball match at the annual competition in Canada.

The royal was in attendance at the Mattamy Athletic Centre in Toronto to see the UK take on Denmark during the final night of competition, but seemed more interested in entertaining the daughter of former Invictus competitor David Henson.

Henson, who formerly led a bomb defusal unit and lost both legs above and through the knee in Afghanistan in 2011, later became a sprinter, winning a bronze medal at the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

He attended the event with wife Hayley and daughter Emily, who sat next to the 33-year-old fifth in line to the throne.

Prince Harry, who was also once two-years-old, stuck his tongue out at Emily, pulled faces and shared popcorn with the young sports fan.

The UK's sitting volleyball team beat Denmark two sets to one, making it to the final against Georgia where they lost two sets to zero, settling for the silver medal.

Prince Harry does not have any children of his own, but is uncle to Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expecting their third child and Harry is on course for a third niece or nephew next year.

He is also godfather to six of his friends' children and has previously admitted he would "love to have kids" in an interview on The Telegraph's Mad World podcast. Harry added that he would "like to think" he'd make a pretty good father". "I think the key to that is to be able to grow up, but also be able to stay in touch with your childhood side," he added.

It is probably too soon for Harry to be broaching the subject of having children with girlfriend Meghan Markle, who was not at the event. The pair attended the Invictus Games' opening ceremony on Saturday night (23 September) but were sat separately due to royal protocol.

They were seen together, holding hands while arriving at a wheelchair tennis event on Tuesday night.